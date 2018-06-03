Body found in search for 'vulnerable missing person' in Northern Ireland
News

Body found in search for 'vulnerable missing person' in Northern Ireland

The body of a person recorded as missing has been recovered by Community Rescue Service (CRS) volunteers.

The search for the missing person near the town of Kells in Co. Antrim was ongoing since Thursday.

CRS worked alongside the PSNI and Air Support to search for the missing person.

As of yesterday morning, the CRS shared that the body of the 'vulnerable' missing person was found.

Advertisement

The team shared 'In late evening CRS volunteers located a body believed to be that of the missing person...The management and volunteers of the Community Rescue Service extend their sympathy to the family of the deceased.'

According to Belfast Telegraphthe body recovered was a woman.

PSNI investigating the incident have stated the death is not being treated as suspicious.

See More: Antrim, News, PSNI

Related

Two men escape petrol bomb attack in County Antrim
News 1 week ago

Two men escape petrol bomb attack in County Antrim

By: Rebecca Keane

Three rescued following capsize of canoes in County Antrim
News 2 weeks ago

Three rescued following capsize of canoes in County Antrim

By: Rebecca Keane

Multiple injured following brawl in Ulster which involved 50 people and police officers
News 2 weeks ago

Multiple injured following brawl in Ulster which involved 50 people and police officers

By: Rebecca Keane

Latest

One lucky Lotto player has woken up €4.3 million richer this morning
News 8 hours ago

One lucky Lotto player has woken up €4.3 million richer this morning

By: Rebecca Keane

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan confirms hit comedy will return as a musical
Entertainment 22 hours ago

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan confirms hit comedy will return as a musical

By: Rebecca Keane

Gardaí issue warning over driving on drugs as three drivers test positive
News 1 day ago

Gardaí issue warning over driving on drugs as three drivers test positive

By: Rebecca Keane

Visa issue statement following mass chaos of customers unable to use bank cards
News 1 day ago

Visa issue statement following mass chaos of customers unable to use bank cards

By: Rebecca Keane

The weather this weekend will delight anyone with outdoor plans
News 1 day ago

The weather this weekend will delight anyone with outdoor plans

By: Rebecca Keane