Body found in search for 'vulnerable missing person' in Northern Ireland

The body of a person recorded as missing has been recovered by Community Rescue Service (CRS) volunteers.

The search for the missing person near the town of Kells in Co. Antrim was ongoing since Thursday.

CRS worked alongside the PSNI and Air Support to search for the missing person.

As of yesterday morning, the CRS shared that the body of the 'vulnerable' missing person was found.

The team shared 'In late evening CRS volunteers located a body believed to be that of the missing person...The management and volunteers of the Community Rescue Service extend their sympathy to the family of the deceased.'

According to Belfast Telegraph, the body recovered was a woman.

PSNI investigating the incident have stated the death is not being treated as suspicious.