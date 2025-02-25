Body of man found in Cork home as woman rushed to hospital

AN investigation is underway after the body of a man was discovered at a home in Co. Cork.

Gardaí responded to reports of a disturbance at a home in Midleton at around 4pm yesterday afternoon (February 24).

They arrived at the address to find a man, aged in his 60s, unresponsive.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman who was also at the property was treated at the house before being transported by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, the police force has confirmed today.

“The scene is preserved for forensic examination," they state, adding that the local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

“The man's death is currently unexplained, and the post-mortem results will assist Gardaí in determining the course of their investigations," they added.

"No further information is available at this time."