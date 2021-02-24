Bomb alert: PSNI investigation launched after explosive devices found in Sinn Féin, SDLP offices
News

Bomb alert: PSNI investigation launched after explosive devices found in Sinn Féin, SDLP offices

REPORTS OF attempted bomb attacks on two political offices in Belfast are being investigated by the PSNI.

The offices targeted are those of SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon in North Belfast and Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey in West Belfast.

Commenting on the reports, senior Irish politicians, including Secretary of State Brandon Lewis and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, took to twitter to condemn the act.

Mr Coveney wrote: "No politician should face this kind of discrimination”.

He went on to describe the incidents as the "latest in a series of cowardly and despicable attempts at intimidation against public representatives from many different parties in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

"Such threats against elected public reps, journalists, their staff and families is utterly unacceptable”, Mr Coveney said.

Ms Mallon, who is currently serving as Minister for Infrastructure, said she will not be deterred by the incident.

"I want to make it clear that neither I nor my party will be intimidated or deterred by those responsible," she said.

"We are committed to representing people in North Belfast and in every community across Northern Ireland."

Advertisement

Mr Maskey said that the reports of an explosive device found at his office were "very concerning" and condemned those responsible.

"They have nothing to offer society and they bring nothing but disruption to the local area," he said.

"This is an attack on the entire community and an attempt to undermine democracy but it will not succeed.

"Sinn Féin will not be deterred by these types of incidents and will continue to serve the entire community."

Advertisement

PSNI Chief Inspector Peter Brannigan said: "Information was received to suggest devices may have been thrown at an office on Falls Road, Belfast, and police are seeking to establish the veracity of this information.

"The local community is asked to be vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary to police."

See More: Belfast, Northern Ireland, SDLP, Sinn Féin

Related

Fresh inquest ordered into deaths of six men killed in Belfast shooting nearly 50 years ago
News 16 hours ago

Fresh inquest ordered into deaths of six men killed in Belfast shooting nearly 50 years ago

By: Fiona Audley

Police probe underway as man, 20s, in critical condition after being shot in Belfast
News 2 days ago

Police probe underway as man, 20s, in critical condition after being shot in Belfast

By: Michael Murphy

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar speaks out about being target of threatening graffiti in Belfast
News 1 week ago

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar speaks out about being target of threatening graffiti in Belfast

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Obese people to get vaccinated sooner as part of Ireland's new rollout strategy
News 6 minutes ago

Obese people to get vaccinated sooner as part of Ireland's new rollout strategy

By: Michael Murphy

Irish man flees Sweden after furious backlash to his campaign urging harsher Covid-19 restrictions
News 24 minutes ago

Irish man flees Sweden after furious backlash to his campaign urging harsher Covid-19 restrictions

By: Michael Murphy

Coronavirus can survive on your clothes for up to three days, study shows
News 46 minutes ago

Coronavirus can survive on your clothes for up to three days, study shows

By: Harry Brent

Neil Lennon steps down as Celtic boss
Sport 1 hour ago

Neil Lennon steps down as Celtic boss

By: Harry Brent

Gardaí arrest several people as beauty salon opens for second day in a row
News 1 hour ago

Gardaí arrest several people as beauty salon opens for second day in a row

By: Rachael O'Connor