Boxer Tyson Fury pays tribute to cousin stabbed to death in Manchester in 'senseless act'

BOXER Tyson Fury has paid tribute to his cousin, who died after being stabbed in Manchester in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Rico Burton, 31, passed away after sustaining stab wounds in the Goose Green area of Altrincham, Greater Manchester, at around 3am today.

A 17-year-old male was also stabbed during the incident and sustained serious injuries.

A murder enquiry has been launched by Greater Manchester Police (GMP), who arrested a 21-year-old male at the scene before a 20-year-old man was arrested later this morning.

Both men remain in police custody.

'Life is precious'

Taking to social media, second-generation Irishman Fury, who previously represented Ireland, revealed Mr Burton was his cousin.

The two-time world heavyweight champion called on the British Government to crack down on knife crime, branding those who carry the weapons 'idiots'.

"Government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime, it's a pandemic and you don't know how bad it is until it's one of your own," he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyson Fury (@tysonfury)

"Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quick, enjoy every moment.

"RIP Rico Burton, may the Lord God grant you a good place in Heaven."

A spokesperson for GMP said they were called to Goose Green following reports of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers discovered members of the public providing first aid to Mr Burton and the 17-year-old.

Both were rushed to Manchester Royal Infirmary, where Mr Burton passed away.

'Senseless act'

"Firstly, may I take this opportunity to pass on my sincere condolences the family and friends of Rico at the very difficult time," said Superintendent Ben Ewart.

"I would like to commend members of the public who were at the scene, who administered first aid prior to the emergency services' arrival.

"Greater Manchester Police have launched a murder investigation and specialist officers are supporting the victim's family.

"A 21-year-old male was arrested at the scene and a 20-year-old male was arrested later this morning, both of whom remain in custody.

"This was a senseless act and both victims should have returned home this morning after enjoying a night out with friends."

Supt Ewart appealed to anyone who was in the area, or who may have photographs, videos or CCTV footage, to contact police.

He also urged anyone who was out with either the victims or the suspects and who has not yet come forward to please do so.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GMP on 0161 856 7386 or 101, quoting incident 475 of 21/08/2022.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.