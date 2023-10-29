Boy, 16, in critical condition after collision in Co. Armagh
News

Boy, 16, in critical condition after collision in Co. Armagh

File photo (Image: PETER MUHLY/AFP via Getty Images)

POLICE have appealed for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a road traffic collision in Co. Armagh.

The teenager was a back-seat passenger in the car when it was involved in a single-vehicle collision on the Sturgan Road in Camlough at around 10.20pm on Friday.

Two other males, aged 18 and 17, who were in the front of the vehicle, were also hospitalised.

"Police received a report shortly before 10.20pm on Friday evening, October 27 that a collision had occurred involving a black VW Golf," said Inspector Macdonald of the PSNI.

"Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"The back-seat passenger of the car, a 16-year-old boy, was transported to hospital for life-threatening injuries.

"He remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time.

"Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy who were also in the front of the vehicle, were taken to hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries."

The road, which was closed for a time, has since reopened to traffic.

An investigation is now under way to establish what happened.

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, to contact them.

See More: Armagh

Related

Armagh man must serve at least 15-and-a-half years for 'callous' murder of neighbour
News 2 weeks ago

Armagh man must serve at least 15-and-a-half years for 'callous' murder of neighbour

By: Gerard Donaghy

Jail for ‘cruel and violent’ man who subjected children to ‘horrific ordeal’
News 3 weeks ago

Jail for ‘cruel and violent’ man who subjected children to ‘horrific ordeal’

By: Fiona Audley

Co. Armagh pair arrested after almost £7m worth of cocaine found in Northern Irish haulier's lorry
News 4 weeks ago

Co. Armagh pair arrested after almost £7m worth of cocaine found in Northern Irish haulier's lorry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Future of aging Dark Hedges trees made famous in Game of Thrones at risk
News 2 days ago

Future of aging Dark Hedges trees made famous in Game of Thrones at risk

By: Fiona Audley

Irish county named in top five places in the world to visit in 2024
Travel 2 days ago

Irish county named in top five places in the world to visit in 2024

By: Fiona Audley

E-scooter rider dies following collision with van
News 2 days ago

E-scooter rider dies following collision with van

By: Fiona Audley

SECRET GIG: Macy Gray wows fans with intimate performance in Cork
Entertainment 2 days ago

SECRET GIG: Macy Gray wows fans with intimate performance in Cork

By: Fiona Audley

Man dies following horror collision between car and tractor
News 2 days ago

Man dies following horror collision between car and tractor

By: Irish Post