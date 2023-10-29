Boy, 16, in critical condition after collision in Co. Armagh

POLICE have appealed for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a road traffic collision in Co. Armagh.

The teenager was a back-seat passenger in the car when it was involved in a single-vehicle collision on the Sturgan Road in Camlough at around 10.20pm on Friday.

Two other males, aged 18 and 17, who were in the front of the vehicle, were also hospitalised.

"Police received a report shortly before 10.20pm on Friday evening, October 27 that a collision had occurred involving a black VW Golf," said Inspector Macdonald of the PSNI.

"Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"The back-seat passenger of the car, a 16-year-old boy, was transported to hospital for life-threatening injuries.

"He remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time.

"Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy who were also in the front of the vehicle, were taken to hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries."

The road, which was closed for a time, has since reopened to traffic.

An investigation is now under way to establish what happened.

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, to contact them.