Boy dies after getting into difficulty in water in Co. Sligo
News

Boy dies after getting into difficulty in water in Co. Sligo

Lissadell Beach in Co. Sligo (Image: Mary Carway / Fáilte Ireland)

A BOY has died after getting into difficulty in the water in Co. Sligo.

The incident occurred at Lissadell Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services, including Sligo Bay RNLI and Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 118, responded to the incident.

The boy was rescued from the water and airlifted to Sligo University Hospital in a serious condition.

Gardaí have revealed that he has since passed away.

A file is due to be prepared for the Coroners Court and investigations are ongoing.

The tragedy comes a week after two teenagers died after getting into difficulty in the water at Buncrana, Co. Donegal.

One of the boys, 16-year-old Emmanuel Familola, was laid to rest yesterday while the funeral of Matt Sibanda, 18, is due to take place next week.

See More: Sligo

Related

Two people killed and four seriously injured on Irish roads in Easter Monday collisions
News 3 weeks ago

Two people killed and four seriously injured on Irish roads in Easter Monday collisions

By: Fiona Audley

Woman injured in Valentine’s Day collision dies in hospital
News 2 months ago

Woman injured in Valentine’s Day collision dies in hospital

By: Fiona Audley

Tributes paid to young man killed in Sligo collision
News 9 months ago

Tributes paid to young man killed in Sligo collision

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Police investigate playground arson attack
News 2 days ago

Police investigate playground arson attack

By: Fiona Audley

Joe Biden wrestles with the verdict of history
Comment 2 days ago

Joe Biden wrestles with the verdict of history

By: Daniel Mulhall

Ireland takes part in global cybersecurity defence
News 2 days ago

Ireland takes part in global cybersecurity defence

By: Mark Murphy

Leading AI firm wins €102.7m contract to transform payroll services at Irish schools
Business 2 days ago

Leading AI firm wins €102.7m contract to transform payroll services at Irish schools

By: Fiona Audley

How two Irish creatives Worm'd their way into London's floral scene
Features 2 days ago

How two Irish creatives Worm'd their way into London's floral scene

By: Mark Murphy

London-based fund management agency opens Dublin office
Business 2 days ago

London-based fund management agency opens Dublin office

By: Fiona Audley