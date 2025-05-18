Boy dies after getting into difficulty in water in Co. Sligo

A BOY has died after getting into difficulty in the water in Co. Sligo.

The incident occurred at Lissadell Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services, including Sligo Bay RNLI and Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 118, responded to the incident.

The boy was rescued from the water and airlifted to Sligo University Hospital in a serious condition.

Gardaí have revealed that he has since passed away.

A file is due to be prepared for the Coroners Court and investigations are ongoing.

The tragedy comes a week after two teenagers died after getting into difficulty in the water at Buncrana, Co. Donegal.

One of the boys, 16-year-old Emmanuel Familola, was laid to rest yesterday while the funeral of Matt Sibanda, 18, is due to take place next week.