Woman injured in Valentine’s Day collision dies in hospital

A WOMAN who was left seriously injured after being involved in a two-car collision on Valentine’s Day has died in hospital.

The incident happened on the N17 at Ballinacarrow in Co. Sligo at around 2pm on Friday, February 14.

Four people who were in the vehicles were all taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment.

Two of them had sustained serious injuries.

One of these, was the woman, aged in her 50s, who has since died as a result of her injuries.

Confirming her death this week, Gardaí have urged anyone who witnessed the collision to make contact with them.

“Any road users who were on the N17 at Ballinacarrow between 2pm and 2.30pm on February 14 and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymote Garda Station on 071 9189500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.