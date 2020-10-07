Brexit checkpoints on Irish border could be targeted by IRA - claim MPs
News

Brexit checkpoints on Irish border could be targeted by IRA - claim MPs

CHECKPOINTS on the Irish border could be become targets for the IRA, according to a number of British MPs.

Fears are growing that if security checkpoints and customs bases are set up in Northern Ireland, they might become targets and a 'recruiting badge' for dissident republican groups.

It comes following a recent MI5 investigation into terrorism threats linked to "installations or infrastructure at the border" between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Their report - which was published on Monday - warned that the New IRA could become a more dangerous threat in the future, particularly amid rumours that the group are recruiting "significant numbers of young people".

According to the Daily Mail, the report stated: "Any infrastructure erected at the Irish border to handle customs or security checks would immediately become a target for DR [dissident republican] attacks."

Advertisement

It said infrastructure "will be both a target and a recruiting badge for dissident republican groups".

It also warned the changes may "reignite the threat from loyalist groups that have previously held a ceasefire".

A study conducted back in February suggested that violence would be "inevitable" in the event of a hard border.

"The threat from Northern Ireland-related terrorism requires sustained pressure and resources must be maintained - this is more important now than ever," the M15 report added.

See More: Brexit, Hard Border, IRA, Ireland, Irish Border, M15, New IRA, Northern Ireland

Related

BREAKING: EU to take legal action against UK over breach of international laws
News 6 days ago

BREAKING: EU to take legal action against UK over breach of international laws

By: Rachael O'Connor

British government’s controversial UK Internal Market Bill may face legal challenge
News 2 weeks ago

British government’s controversial UK Internal Market Bill may face legal challenge

By: Jack Beresford

British politicians accuse Joe Biden of pandering to Irish-American voters with Brexit remarks
News 2 weeks ago

British politicians accuse Joe Biden of pandering to Irish-American voters with Brexit remarks

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

US couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters indicted
News 23 minutes ago

US couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters indicted

By: Jack Beresford

Dublin suburb ranked as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world
News 38 minutes ago

Dublin suburb ranked as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world

By: Jack Beresford

Netflix facing criminal charge in Texas over 'lewd’ depiction of children in 'Cuties'
News 53 minutes ago

Netflix facing criminal charge in Texas over 'lewd’ depiction of children in 'Cuties'

By: Jack Beresford

'Take that back, you're a disgrace!' Taoiseach blasted by furious TD in Dáil clash
News 1 hour ago

'Take that back, you're a disgrace!' Taoiseach blasted by furious TD in Dáil clash

By: Rachael O'Connor

Donald Trump censored over Facebook and Twitter posts claiming flu is deadlier than coronavirus'
News 2 hours ago

Donald Trump censored over Facebook and Twitter posts claiming flu is deadlier than coronavirus'

By: Jack Beresford