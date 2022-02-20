Britain’s Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid

BRITAIN'S Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for Covid, according to Buckingham Palace.

It comes after her son, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla returned positive results recently.

It was announced on Thursday, February 10, that Charles had tested positive, while four days later it was revealed the Duchess of Cornwall was also positive.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth was following Covid guidelines.

"Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid," read the statement.

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

Queen Elizabeth was in direct contact with Prince Charles two days before he tested positive for the second time last Thursday.

He had previously tested positive in March 2020, when he experienced mild symptoms.