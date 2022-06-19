British police appeal after teenage girl 'grabbed and sexually touched' by man with Irish accent

POLICE in England have appealed for information after a teenage girl was grabbed and sexually touched without consent by a man with an Irish accent.

The incident happened in Gloucestershire last month but was reported to police on Monday, June 13.

The 14-year-old victim had been running in a wooded area near to Pilley Bridge in Leckhampton on Tuesday, May 24 when the incident happened.

At around 5pm on that date, she was followed, grabbed and sexually touched without consent.

"The man was described as being white, had an Irish accent, around 5ft 7ins in height and of a medium build," read an appeal from Gloucestershire Constabulary.

"He had curly brown hair and a beard with a small moustache."

Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team have been conducting reassurance patrols in the area this week.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are now appealing for information from the public.

In particular they would like to hear from anyone in the area at the time who may have witnessed what happened or saw a man acting suspiciously.

Additionally, anyone with any CCTV or doorbell camera footage is also asked to make contact.

Information can be submitted by completing the form online and quoting incident number 217 of June 13.

Alternatively, anyone with information can call 101 and quote the same incident number or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.