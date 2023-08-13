Man jailed for manslaughter after killing fellow pub-goer with single punch
News

Man jailed for manslaughter after killing fellow pub-goer with single punch

Liam McKane punched Colin Leslie once in the head outside the Kingsbridge Inn following what police described as a drunken disagreement (Images: Gloucestershire Constabulary; Google Street View)

A MAN who killed a fellow pub-goer with a single punch to the head has been sentenced to three years and nine months.

Liam McKane, 54, pleaded guilty to manslaughter last month in relation to the death of 51-year-old Colin Leslie.

The 'much-loved family man' died in hospital eight days after being punched by McKane following a disagreement in a Cotswolds pub.

"Mr Leslie's death was utterly needless and as a result of McKane's mindless actions which had fatal consequences," said Detective Inspector Adam Stacey of Gloucestershire Constabulary.

Drunken disagreement

The incident occurred in the rural Cotswolds village of Bourton-on-the-Water on the evening of Saturday, August 28, 2021.

McKane, of Uxbridge in London, punched Mr Leslie once in the head outside the Kingsbridge Inn following what police described as a drunken disagreement inside the premises.

McKane approached Mr Leslie outside and punched him, causing the victim to fall backwards and hit his head on the ground.

Paramedics attended and treated Mr Leslie in a bid to save his life, before he was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with suspected head injuries.

McKane was sentenced to three years and nine months (Image: Gloucestershire Constabulary)

Sadly, he died in hospital as a result of his injuries on September 5, 2021, eight days after the incident.

McKane was subsequently arrested and charged with manslaughter.

He pleaded guilty to the charge during the first day of a trial on June 26 this year.

McKane appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Friday and was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

'Terrible consequences'

"A single punch has caused a devastating impact, resulting in a man losing his life and a family left without their loved one," added DI Stacey.

"No outcome will ever bring Colin back and our thoughts and condolences remain with his partner, friends and family."

In his sentencing remarks, Judge Martin Picton said McKane had 'ruined the lives of so many people'.

"Colin Leslie was a much-loved family man whose life you brought to an end," he said.

"Nothing that happened either inside or outside the Kingsbridge Inn that night justified what you did to bring about this tragic state of affairs.

"His family and friends have been left devastated by their loss.

"You ruined the lives of so many people by your actions on this night — those who will forever grieve for the loss of a loved one and those members of your own family who will suffer as a consequence of you being sent to prison.

"What happened in this case should be a lesson for others about the terrible consequences that can result from the use of violence, which is sadly seen all too frequently when people are out trying to enjoy themselves at night."

