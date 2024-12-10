Burglar hit resident with hurling stick while ransacking their home
News

Burglar hit resident with hurling stick while ransacking their home

A MAN has been arrested after two people were injured during a burglary in Co. Down.

Two men entered the property in Crossgar at around 7pm last night, the PSNI have confirmed.

They attacked two people who were inside the home and were asleep at the time.

“Shortly after 7pm we received a report that two men had entered a property in the Killyleagh Street area of the town while the residents were asleep,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant James Johnston said this morning.

“One man armed with a hurley bat grabbed one of the residents by the throat before striking the other with the weapon causing injuries to their head,” he added.

“They were taken to hospital for treatment.”

A 35-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the incident.

“A short time later officers attended an address in Crossgar and arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm,” Det Seg Johnston said.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”

The police force is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have any information or footage that could assist with our investigation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1452 09/12/24,” Det Seg Johnston said.

See More: Down, PSNI

