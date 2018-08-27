Cannabis and heroin found worth €150,000
News

Cannabis and heroin found worth €150,000

A 56-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the seizure.

Gardaí have seized quantities of Cannabis and Heroin and arrested a man in an operation in Limerick on August 26.

The Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Garda Armed Support Unit, searched a house at Colbert Park in Janesboro, County Limerick.

During the course of the search, approximately 5kg of Cannabis Herb with an estimated street value of €100,000 and 12oz of Diamorphine (Heroin) with an estimated street value of €50,000 were recovered.

A 56-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

