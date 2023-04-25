Cannabis worth more than €200k seized in raids across two Irish counties

CANNABIS with a combined street value of more than €200,000 has been seized in a series of raids across Ireland.

As part of an intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 5.74kgs of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of almost €115,000, in Tallaght, Dublin on April 21, they revealed this week.

“This seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Tallaght District Drugs Unit,” they confirmed.

A man in his 30s was arrested by Gardaí and is currently being detained at a Garda Station in south Dublin, they added.

The previous day, on Thursday, April 20, Revenue officers had seized approximately 4.5kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €90,000 in Roscommon.

“This seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Roscommon Divisional Drugs Unit,” they explained.

A man in his 30s, who was arrested at the scene, was subsequently charged and brought before Castlerea District Court on on Friday, April 21.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.