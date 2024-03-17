Capital fun on St Patrick's Day in Dublin

ST PATRICK'S DAY was celebrated throughout Ireland on March 17. In Downpatrick at Down Cathedral, in whose grounds the Apostle of Ireland’s remains are believed to lie, and in St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh — the ecclesiastic centre of Ireland — services and Masses were held.

But it was Dublin that threw what was called “the biggest party in the world”, with some justification. Dublin became the focus of festivities for Irish people round the globe, and an estimated 500,000 turned out to watch the party unfold. At the parade, bands, dance groups comedy groups, made their way through the city. The theme this year was “spreach”, or “spark”, and sparky it truly was!

(All photos RollingNews.ie)