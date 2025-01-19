Cause of huge blaze at Co. Derry recycling plant believed to have been accidental
The fire broke out in the early hours of Friday (Image: NIFRS)

THE CAUSE of a huge fire at a recycling plant in Co. Derry is believed to have been accidental, according to the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS).

More than 80 firefighters tackled the blaze at the RiverRidge plant on the Craigmore Road in Coleraine, which began in the early hours of Friday morning.

The fire was eventually brought under control more than 24 hours later, with the NIFRS saying they believe the cause was an accidental ignition.

"Our Firefighters worked tirelessly throughout the duration of the incident to ensure that the fire was brought under control and extinguished," read a statement from the NIFRS.

"There were no injuries and we would like to thank the public for their patience whilst we dealt with the incident."

The NIFRS said it had dealt with the blaze by Saturday morning (Image: NIFRS)

Speaking on Friday, RiverRidge CEO Brett Ross thanked the NIFRS for their swift action in tackling the blaze.

"The fire will be the subject of an immediate and thorough investigation and both the Health and Safety Executive and Northern Ireland Environment Agency have been notified," he said.

"Contingency plans for the company have been enacted and we have alerted key customers to assure them of our ongoing services.

"The collection of waste is ongoing, although there will be some disruption/delays to the likes of our skip services.

"I would like to thank the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service for their immediate response and support and apologise for any inconvenience caused to our neighbours.

"No one has been injured during the incident."

