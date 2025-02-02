Man in his 70s shot five times in 'appalling' attack in Co. Derry

POLICE are appealing for information after a man in his 70s was shot five times in his Co. Derry home.

The attack, which was carried out by a number of masked men, occurred in the Coleraine area shortly after 7.50pm on Thursday evening.

"It's absolutely appalling that an elderly person should be attacked in their own home in this way," said Detective Inspector Lavery of the PSNI.

Meanwhile, local Alliance Party Councillor Yvonne Boyle branded the incident 'sickening'.

Attack

Police responded to a report that a number of men wearing balaclavas had broken into a residential property in the Ballygallin Park area of Coleraine and assaulted the resident, a man aged in his 70s.

"When the man was taken to hospital for treatment, it was established that he had been shot five times in the arm and legs," said DI Lavery.

"He had also sustained injuries to his head and torso.

"At this time, the injuries he received are thankfully not thought to be life-threatening."

Councillor Boyle, who represents the Coleraine area, said her thoughts were with the injured man.

"This attack was sickening and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms," she said.

"The local community is in complete shock following this incident. Those who carried it out do not represent anyone except themselves and their violence is not wanted in Coleraine or anywhere else

"My thoughts are with the man attacked and I hope he is able to make a full recovery. I urge anyone with information on this incident to contact police with it immediately."

Appeal

DI Lavery appealed for information as police hunt those responsible.

"There is no place in our society for vigilantism and we are fortunate that the outcome was not much more serious," he said.

"Our enquiries are at an early stage and we would appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact us."

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious, or has camera footage that could assist the investigation, is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 1450 of January 30.

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.