Tributes paid to young woman who died following Co. Derry collision

TRIBUTES have been paid to a young woman who passed away following a collision in Co. Derry on Thursday.

Lydia Ross, 21, from Ballymoney sustained serious injuries in the single-vehicle collision in the Curragh Road area of Aghadowey on Thursday evening.

She was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly passed away from her injuries.

Minute's applause

Ahead of their Irish Premiership match at Glenavon, Ballymena United players wore T-shirts showing Ms Ross with her father at the Sky Blues' game against Coleraine on St Stephen's Day.

The Ballymena United players also wore black armbands during Saturday's game at Mourneview Park. While hosts Glenavon kicked the ball out of play in the 21st minute to take part in a round of applause in Ms Ross' memory.

Similar tributes were also performed at other Irish Premiership games on Saturday, including at Coleraine's game with Loughgall and Larne's match with Linfield.

21’ - the players put the ball out and MVP stands to its feet to applaud the memory of @BallymenaUnited fan Lydia Ross who tragically lost her life earlier this week pic.twitter.com/GqBmYJMHQw — Glenavon FC (@Glenavon_FC) December 30, 2023

Ms Ross' former school, Cambridge House Grammar, described her as 'a lovely girl'.

"The school community was deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic passing of past pupil Lydia Ross," they posted on Facebook.

"Lydia was a lovely girl who played an active role in school life at Cambridge House.

"Lydia's family and friends are very much in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

In a tribute online, the Ahoghill Young Farmers Club said Ms Ross was well-loved by everyone at the organisation.

"The members of Ahoghill YFC are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of much-loved and what felt like, our club's honorary member Lydia Ross," they posted.

"Throughout the past year she has become well loved by our club joining us on our Penrith exchange weekend and other outings throughout the past year.

"She will be sadly missed by many of her close friends in Ahoghill YFC and other clubs in the surrounding area.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this sad time."

The PSNI has appealed for anyone with information in relation to Thursday's collision to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1887 of December 28.

Down collision

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man who died in a separate incident in Co. Down has been named as Joe Rooney.

Mr Rooney, a pedestrian, passed away at the scene on Hiltown Road shortly after 6am on Friday following a collision involving a car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 247 of December 29.