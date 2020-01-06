CCTV footage shows garda being struck by car in Dublin as suspect flees arrest

AN ON-PATROL garda was taken to hospital in Dublin last night after being struck and dragged by a car while attempting to make an arrest.

The garda, believed to be a man in his 30's, was on active patrol in Dundrum Town Centre in South Dublin when the incident occurred.

While details of what occured in the lead-up to the incident is unclear, CCTV footage of the hit-and-run has emerged showing the garda in question, along with several security staff, attempting to apprehend the occupants of a dark blue coloured car.

The footage, which was posted to Reddit and which can be viewed below, shows the car driving off at speed, hitting the garda and dragging him for several metres before he hits the ground.

#Breaking Video shows a Garda been run over and dragged by car tonight in Dundrum.Thankfully the Garda is ok.... pic.twitter.com/xc4eEgxPt5 — Padraig O'Reilly Photographer (@padraig_reilly) January 5, 2020

According to Dublin Live, the garda was treated in hospital for a fractured ankle and has since been discharged.

The incident occurred at approximately 6.45pm on Sunday, 5th January, close to Dundrum Shopping Centre.

Gardaí are now searching for the driver, as well as two other occupants of the car.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that investigations were underway in order to apprehend the three suspects, and assured the public that the garda's injuries are not life threatening.

There have been no arrests made so far.