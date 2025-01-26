Arrest after €300,000 worth of cannabis seized in Dublin
The drugs were contained in vacuum-sealed bags (Image: An Garda Síochána)

A MAN in his 20s has been arrested after €300,000 worth of cannabis was seized in Dublin.

The drugs, which were contained in vacuum-sealed bags, were found during a search of a home in Dundrum on Saturday.

Investigators also seized €2,000 in cash.

The man arrested in connection with the seizure was detained at a garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

"This large seizure of illicit drugs is a further example of the ongoing efforts of An Garda Síochána to target and arrest those in our communities who are involved in criminal activity," said Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary.

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.

