Celebrity magicians from across the globe are heading for Ireland this month

MAGICIANS from across the globe are heading for Ireland this month.

Among them are magic trick world record holder Jay Sankey, TikTok sensation Aidan Murphy, and America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Ryland Petty.

They will be among those in attendance for the first international magic convention to be held in Ireland in over ten years.

The inaugural Mid-West Magic Convention takes place at Treacy’s West County Hotel in Ennis, Co. Clare from November 18 to 19.

Young Petty, who has been performing magic since the age of two, made headlines last year when he reached the semi-final of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ at the age of just nine.

Earlier this year, he reached the semi-final of the eighteenth season of America’s Got Talent.

The young star will perform during the conference.

Canada’s Sankey, who holds the world record for creating more unique magic tricks than any other living magician, will also be performing in Ennis, alongside Ireland's TikTok sensation Aidan Murphy who has racked up 1.6m followers performing tricks on the social platform.

Other performing magicians include Ireland’s Colm Dawson and US-based Nick Lopaco, who is the official magician of ‘Penguin Magic’ - the largest retail magic shop in the world.

Award-winning magician Leon Andersen, who hails from Limerick is excited to have the event on homne soil.

"As Ireland’s first annual celebration of the art of magic in Ireland in over a decade, this is a significant moment for the country’s large community of magicians,” he said.

“The Midwest Magic Convention brings together magicians and magic enthusiasts from all over the world and features a diverse range of magic from close-up tricks to grand stage illusions to a Magic Marketplace where event goers can purchase tricks, books and other magical paraphernalia.”

Danielle Devaney, of the Shannon Region Conference and Sports Bureau which is providing financial support for the event, said: “We are excited about supporting this international event along with our partners Fáilte Ireland and look forward to establishing it as an important annual event in the magic circle worldwide.

“It presents a great opportunity for people in Ireland to view and meet with magicians from home and abroad as they put on a collective demonstration of their magical talents.”

The event, which concludes with a special Gala Evening magic show on the venue’s main stage on the final night of the conference, is open to the public as well as budding or performing magicians.

It is hoped it will attract more people to the world of magic.

Entry to the Mid-West Magic Convention is free for under 14s, who are accompanied by an adult, although tickets to the Gala Evening must be purchased.

Click here for further information or to buy tickets.