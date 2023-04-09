Ceremony takes place in Dublin to mark 107th anniversary of the Easter Rising
Captain Austin Doyle of the Irish Defence Forces reads the Proclamation of the Irish Republic outside the GPO (Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

A CEREMONY has taken place in Dublin today to mark the 107th anniversary of the Easter Rising.

The commemoration was led by President Michael D. Higgins, who was joined by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin and Lieutenant General Sean Clancy, Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald and Vice-President Michelle O'Neill were also in attendance at the event, which took place outside the General Post Office (GPO) on O'Connell Street.

President Michael D. Higgins lays a wreath outside the GPO on O'Connell Street (Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

The building was seized by the Irish Volunteers and Irish Citizen Army on Easter Monday, April 24, 1916 and served as the headquarters of the Rising's leaders throughout the rebellion.

It was from here on the first day of the Rising that the Tricolour and Irish Republic flags were hoisted, while Rising leader Patrick Pearse read the Proclamation of the Irish Republic on the steps outside.

At noon on Sunday, the Irish flag atop the GPO was lowered and the Proclamation was read aloud by Captain Austin Doyle of the Irish Defence Forces.

Defence Forces Personnel, including representatives of the Army, the Air Corps and the Naval Service (Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

President Higgins then laid a wreath to commemorate those who died in 1916, after which a minute's silence was observed.

Also taking part in the ceremony were Defence Forces Personnel including a brass band, a pipe band and representatives of the Army, the Air Corps and the Naval Service.

The commemoration concluded with an Air Corps fly-by.

The Air Corps perform a fly-by over the GPO (Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

