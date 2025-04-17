President Higgins will lead public ceremony marking 1916 Rising this Easter Sunday

PRESIDENT Michael D Higgins will lead a ceremony marking the anniversary of the Easter Rising in Dublin this weekend.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris will also attend the service, which will take place outside the GPO on O’Connell Street on Easter Sunday.

The event marks the 109th state commemoration marking the Irish uprising in 1916, which eventually led to the War of Independence and the country becoming a Republic.

Members of Ireland’s defence forces, including a brass band, a pipe band and representatives of the army, the air corps and the naval service, will take part in the event, which is set to conclude with an air corps fly past.

At noon the national flag on the GPO will be lowered, and the 1916 Proclamation will be read by an officer from the defence forces.

The President will then lay a wreath to commemorate those who died in the 1916 Rising, while a minute’s silence is observed.

Members of the public who wish to attend the ceremony, will need to be at the public viewing areas outside the GPO by 11.30am.

“Viewing areas are located at the Clery’s side of O’Connell Street and at the south end of the G.P.O,” a government spokesperson confirmed today.

“An area has been reserved for wheelchair users,” they added, while stating that “large video screens will also be erected on either side of the GPO to display the Ceremony to the public”.