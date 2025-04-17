President Higgins will lead public ceremony marking 1916 Rising this Easter Sunday
News

President Higgins will lead public ceremony marking 1916 Rising this Easter Sunday

PRESIDENT Michael D Higgins will lead a ceremony marking the anniversary of the Easter Rising in Dublin this weekend.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris will also attend the service, which will take place outside the GPO on O’Connell Street on Easter Sunday.

The event marks the 109th state commemoration marking the Irish uprising in 1916, which eventually led to the War of Independence and the country becoming a Republic.

Members of Ireland’s defence forces, including a brass band, a pipe band and representatives of the army, the air corps and the naval service, will take part in the event, which is set to conclude with an air corps fly past.

At noon the national flag on the GPO will be lowered, and the 1916 Proclamation will be read by an officer from the defence forces.

The President will then lay a wreath to commemorate those who died in the 1916 Rising, while a minute’s silence is observed.

Members of the public who wish to  attend the ceremony, will need to be at the public viewing areas outside the GPO by 11.30am.

“Viewing areas are located at the Clery’s side of O’Connell Street and at the south end of the G.P.O,” a government spokesperson confirmed today.

“An area has been reserved for wheelchair users,” they added, while stating that “large video screens will also be erected on either side of the GPO to display the Ceremony to the public”.

See More: Easter Rising, Easter Sunday, President Higgins

Related

Commemoration held outside GPO in Dublin to mark anniversary of 1916 Easter Rising
News 1 year ago

Commemoration held outside GPO in Dublin to mark anniversary of 1916 Easter Rising

By: Gerard Donaghy

Plaque unveiled in Dublin honouring first child killed during Easter Rising
News 1 year ago

Plaque unveiled in Dublin honouring first child killed during Easter Rising

By: Fiona Audley

Plaque honouring Irish revolutionary Michael Collins to be unveiled in London borough
Irish History 1 year ago

Plaque honouring Irish revolutionary Michael Collins to be unveiled in London borough

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Watch found in Titanic passenger’s pocket expected to fetch £50k at auction
News 7 hours ago

Watch found in Titanic passenger’s pocket expected to fetch £50k at auction

By: Fiona Audley

Infrastructure firm Wavin reveals plans for new logistics centre as part of Ace Express Freight link-up
Business 18 hours ago

Infrastructure firm Wavin reveals plans for new logistics centre as part of Ace Express Freight link-up

By: Gerard Donaghy

Incredibly rare Irish whiskey from silent distillery goes on sale… with hefty price tag
News 20 hours ago

Incredibly rare Irish whiskey from silent distillery goes on sale… with hefty price tag

By: Gerard Donaghy

Good Friday Agreement negotiator Senator George Mitchell says youth must sustain peace
News 22 hours ago

Good Friday Agreement negotiator Senator George Mitchell says youth must sustain peace

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two arrested after gardaí seize €300,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin
News 23 hours ago

Two arrested after gardaí seize €300,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Kerrygold owner confident for future despite 'global trade tensions' after announcing strong 2024 figures
Business 1 day ago

Kerrygold owner confident for future despite 'global trade tensions' after announcing strong 2024 figures

By: Gerard Donaghy