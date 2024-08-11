Check out Dublin a cappella group's brilliant version of Father Ted's My Lovely Horse

AN ALL-MALE a cappella group from Dublin are racking up views online following a performance of a song from hit Irish sitcom, Father Ted.

Formed in 2016, The Ramparts are used to performing traditional Irish folk songs, classic hits and old-school barbershop ballads.

However, some of the group's 30-plus members recently lent their unique style to My Lovely Horse from the sitcom’s season 2 episode, A Song for Europe.

Not only that but they headed to Craggy Island itself to record the video — well, to the home in Co. Clare that served as the parochial house in the Channel 4 show.

Never have lyrics about blowing fetlocks and showers of sugar lumps sounded better…

In the show, the hapless priests write the song to compete in A Song for Ireland with a view to representing the country at Eurosong (a spoof of the Eurovision Song Contest).

"The lyrics are fine, there’s no problem there," says Fr Ted of their disastrous one-note effort.

However, the pair later steal the music from a tune by Nin Huugen and the Huugen Notes that was the B-side to the song that came fifth in A Song for Norway 1976.

The two priests memorably perform the song in a dream sequence, voiced by Divine Comedy frontman Neil Hannon, who wrote the song for the episode as well as the Father Ted theme song.

Thankfully, in the Ramparts' version, the band lose the sax solo…

You can catch The Ramparts later this month at the O'Reilly Theatre in Dublin on August 28 and 30.

