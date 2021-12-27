Chief constable apologises to family of Dalian Atkinson after footballer's death in custody

THE CHIEF CONSTABLE of West Mercia Police has sent a letter of apology to the family of Dalian Atkinson following his death in custody in 2016.

The former Aston Villa footballer died in hospital after he was tasered three times and kicked in the head as officers attempted to arrest him.

PC Benjamin Monk was sentenced to eight years for manslaughter in June, with the court hearing one of the taser discharges lasted more than six times longer than normal.

'Deeply sorry'

In the letter to the family, seen by the PA news agency, West Mercia Chief Constable Pippa Mills said the European Convention on Human Rights determines there is an "obligation" to "acknowledge and accept" on behalf of the force that Mr Atkinson's human rights were breached.

"A police uniform does not grant officers immunity to behave unlawfully or to abuse their powers," she wrote, reports Sky News.

"Ben Monk's conduct was in direct contradiction to the standards and behaviour of the policing service, and understandably undermined public confidence."

She added: "I am deeply sorry for the devastating impact the actions of a West Mercia officer has caused you and I extend my deepest condolences to you all, and Dalian's wider family and friends."

Boot prints

Mr Atkinson was suffering from a serious kidney illness that affected his mental and physical health at the time of his death.

He was confronted by officers following a disturbance at his father's home in Telford, Shropshire in August 2016.

The court heard that on one occasion, PC Monk tasered Atkinson for 33 seconds — more than the usual protocol of five seconds — and kicked him with enough force to leave boot prints on Atkinson's forehead.

Monk's conviction was the first time in more than 30 years that a British police officer was found guilty of manslaughter in the course of their duties.

Atkinson, 48, made his debut for Ipswich Town and went on to play for Sheffield Wednesday, Aston Villa and Manchester City in England.

He also had spells abroad at Real Sociedad and Fenerbahce before finishing his career in South Korea.

At Villa, Atkinson won the League Cup in 1993/94, scoring in the 3-1 final win over Manchester United, and scored 11 goals in 28 league games as the Midlands club finished second in the inaugural Premier League season in 1992/93.

He represented his country on one occasion at B level, scoring England's only goal in a 4-1 defeat to Ireland in Cork in 1990.