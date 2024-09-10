Claire Hanna set to become next SDLP leader
News

Claire Hanna set to become next SDLP leader

CLAIRE HANNA is set to become the next leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP).

The MP for South Belfast and Mid Down was the only candidate to declare for the role following the resignation of party leader Colum Eastwood.

A party statement issued on September 6, after the window for nominations to the role closed, confirmed that Ms Hanna had received the required nominations from constituency branches and support groups.

She will now proceed for ratification by party members at the SDLP conference next month.

Claire Hanna will be the next SDLP leader

Following his resignation announcement, outgoing leader Colum Eastwood publicly backed Ms Hanna to succeed him, as did the party’s Stormont leader Matthew O’Toole.

Ms Hanna, 44, and Mr Eastwood are the party’s only two MPs.

Regarding her plans for the role of party leader, she said: “I’m not someone who thinks they have all the answers, it is daunting but I have been involved in the SDLP for many, many years and I have learnt a thing or two about the things that work in terms of organising people and in terms of motivating.

“I’m looking forward to getting stuck in if that’s what the members decide.”

The SDLP confirmed Ms Hanna received the nomination of every eligible SDLP constituency branch and support group.

A motion to ratify her as leader will be tabled for formal endorsement at the party’s annual conference in Belfast on October 5.

Ms Hanna will be the second woman to lead the party, following Margaret Ritchie, who led the party from 2010 to 2011.

This week the SDLP launched a new Plan for Change, setting out its vision and priorities for the coming years, including “rescuing public services, unlocking economic potential and restoring our environment”.

