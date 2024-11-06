Taoiseach Simon Harris congratulates Donald trump on US Presidential Election victory

TAOISEACH Simon Harris has congratulated Donald Trump following his success in the US election.

Mr Trump secured a return to the White House four years after the end of his first term having convincingly powered past the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

With less than two dozen of the 538 votes still outstanding, Mr Trump has so far claimed 294, with Kamala Harris securing 223.

Following the victory, Mr Harris and Tánaiste Micheál Martin pledged to continue to strengthen the links between Ireland and the US during Mr Trump's presidency.

However, not all political leaders welcomed the result, with SDLP leader Claire Hanna describing the emphatic victory as 'disheartening'.

'Deep and historical bonds'

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Harris suggested strong leadership was required from the 47th President of the United States to deal with major global challenges.

"I congratulate President-elect Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election," said the Taoiseach.

"Ireland and the United States have deep and historical bonds of people, and we will work to make these even stronger in the years ahead.

"The world faces many challenges and needs leadership to meet them.

"With the US and Ireland's shared commitment to democracy and international law, we can, and will, tackle these challenges."

Tánaiste Mr Martin also emphasised the strong bond between Ireland and the United States, with Mr Trump's victory coming a century after the US recognised the Irish Free State.

"I congratulate President-elect Donald Trump on his election as the 47th President of the United States of America," said the Foreign Affairs minister.

"We look forward to working with him and his new administration in a constructive manner, as we did during his previous administration.

"This year marks 100 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and the United States.

"Ireland's relationship with the United States draws its strength from our deep, historical people-to-people connections, the support of the US to peace on this Island, as well as our significant, and mutually beneficial, economic relationship.

"As we prepare to engage with a new US administration, we do so building on the strong legacy of the last 100 years.

"The high level of political bipartisan interest in Irish issues among US politicians and officials is, and will continue to be, invaluable.

"Regular, high level, political engagement, both with the new US administration and on both sides of the aisle on Capitol Hill, will be a high priority for the government."

'Balance and fairness'

In Northern Ireland meanwhile, DUP Leader Gavin Robinson described Mr Trump's return to the White House as 'the greatest political comeback of all time'.

"The American people have given a strong mandate to President Trump to serve as the 47th President," said the Belfast East MP.

"I congratulate him, the Vice President elect JD Vance, and their team for achieving what has rightly been described as the greatest political comeback of all time.

"In President Trump's last term, the door of the White House was open, and indeed many regarded his Presidency as one of balance and fairness regarding our own local political divisions.

"I trust he adopts the same approach to the 47th presidency as he did the 45th, and the ties between the US and Northern Ireland remain strong. I wish him well."

However, SDLP counterpart Ms Hanna said her thoughts were with people in the US 'fearful about what this might mean for their future'.

"Donald Trump has repeatedly shown himself as someone with little respect for most people or the high office that he once again holds," said the MP for South Belfast and Mid Down.

"It's very disheartening that his divisive brand of politics has been so widely endorsed, but we acknowledge the clarity of the election outcome.

"There is serious concern about what this means for the United States, Gaza, Ukraine and indeed the world.

"In each, the most vulnerable will likely bear the brunt of the decisions the Trump administration will take.

"Many people will be feeling low today and I hope they will take care.

"The best response to this is to organise, and to think about the ways that we can help protect community cohesion, security and the planet."