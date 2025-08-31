Man injured after being assaulted by nine masked men in Derry
Man injured after being assaulted by nine masked men in Derry

A MAN sustained serious injuries after being assaulted by a group of nine masked men in Derry.

The incident occurred in the Waterloo Street area of the city at around midnight on Friday, August 29.

Police are now urging anyone who witnessed anything unusual in the area around the time of the incident to come forward.

"We received a report from our colleagues at Northern Ireland Ambulance Service that a man had sustained serious injuries in the Waterloo Street area," said Inspector O'Donnell of the PSNI.

"Police attended and spoke with the man and a number of witnesses, who alleged that the man, aged in his 30s, had been set upon by a group of nine masked men, dressed in dark clothing.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment, where it was established that he had sustained severe facial and back injuries.

"We would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area either late on Friday, or in the early hours of Saturday 30, to make contact with us.

"We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage."

