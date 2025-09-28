Work begins on new museum that will showcase history of Derry and north-west Ireland

WORK has officially commenced on a new museum that will bring to life the history of Derry and the north-west of Ireland.

The DNA (Derry on the North Atlantic) Museum will be a modern, state-of-the-art attraction housing artefacts and archives drawn from centuries of local city and district history.

The £15m project, due to open in February 2027, will highlight Derry's relationship with the world and the city's significance and role in an international dimension.

As work commenced on the Ebrington site this week, Ruairí McHugh, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, said the project was at the forefront of regeneration work in the region.

"I am absolutely delighted to reach this milestone moment today," he said.

"The DNA Museum is a major strategic project within Derry and Strabane's City Deal Plan for the wider transformation of the city and district.

"It will be a significant cultural asset which will really enhance the visitor experience here and help us celebrate and promote the history and heritage of the wider north-west.

"I want to thank all our partners for their support and belief in this project and also the project team for pushing through the challenges to get us to where we are today."

Must-see visitor attraction

The DNA Museum is the latest in a portfolio of new attractions at the former Ebrington Barracks site, which dates back to 1841.

It has been revitalised to become a vibrant riverside hub offering a lively mix of history, hospitality, creativity and community spirit.

It is hoped the museum will become a must-see visitor attraction that will establish international links and attract out-of-state visitors to Derry and the north-west region.

Once open, visitors can look forward to exploring six immersive galleries, a hands-on archive discovery zone, expert genealogy advice, a rotating programme of temporary exhibitions, plus a versatile learning and events space.

Among the collections making the move to the site are the objects from the Armada Shipwreck Exhibition, which has been a central focus of the city's Tower Museum since 2005.

The collection, on loan from National Museums NI, has been taken to Belfast for essential restoration work before returning to its new home.

Other collections making the transition from the Tower Museum include the artefacts from the Story of Derry, alongside a range of corporate and private archive collections.

They will chart the civil, cultural and social evolution of Derry, Strabane and the wider north-west region.

The Tower Museum will cease operating as a visitor attraction, although the building will remain an important component in the wider City Deal vision and will be available for future use.