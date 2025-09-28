'My beautiful baby': SDLP councillor leads tributes as teenage son is laid to rest

AN SDLP councillor has led the tributes to her teenage son, who passed away earlier this week.

Denise Johnston, a teacher who represents Moyola on Mid Ulster District Council, described her son Oisín as her ‘beautiful baby’.

Oisín, 18, from Ballymaguigan, Co. Derry passed away on Thursday, with his funeral taking place this afternoon at the nearby Church of St Trea in Newbridge.

Writing on social media this week, Cllr Johnston paid tribute to her son, writing: "My beautiful baby our lives are changed forever."

The SDLP branch for Mid-Ulster also paid tribute to Oisín, hailing his 'warmth and spirit'.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Oisín Johnston, beloved son of our dear friend and esteemed colleague, Councillor Denise Johnston," read a statement.

"Oisín was a wonderful young man — witty, kind and wholeheartedly devoted to his mother and father.

"His warmth and spirit touched many and his memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

'Unwavering support'

"Councillor Johnston has long been a source of strength and compassion for the people of Mid-Ulster, supporting families through grief, hardship and personal challenges.

"Now, in her time of sorrow, it is our turn to stand with her.

"The Mid-Ulster SDLP family offers our deepest condolences and unwavering support to Denise and her loved ones.

"We grieve with her and we honour Oisín's life and legacy.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Also paying tribute was Oisín's GAA club, St Trea's GFC, who posted: "It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of one of our young playing members, Oisín Johnston.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and teammates at this incredibly difficult time.

"As a community, we will rally around to offer support in any way we can.

"We ask everyone to keep Oisín and his family in your thoughts."