Co. Down house severely damaged in arson attack
News

POLICE have appealed for information after a house in Co. Down was targeted in an arson attack.

The incident took place in Kilkeel in the early hours of this morning, causing severe damage to the property.

No one was in the house at the time, however, police say they are treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life.

"Shortly after 2am, police attended the scene in the Drummond Walk area to find the front windows had been smashed, an accelerant poured inside and the property set alight," said Detective Constable McVeigh of the PSNI.

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire, which caused severe damage to the front door and inside of the house.

"Thankfully, there was no one home at the time.

"We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and our officers remain at the scene conducting enquiries."

Anyone with information, including relevant camera footage that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 99 of February 19.

