Co. Down man, 80, jailed for rape of child
News

Co. Down man, 80, jailed for rape of child

A MAN from Co. Down has this week been jailed for a number of sexual offences, including the rape and sexual assault of child under 13.

The man, who is aged 80 and from the Hillsborough area, cannot be named in order to protect the victim’s identity.

At Craigavon Crown Court on Friday, he was sentenced to six years and six months.

He will spend three years and three months in jail, with the second half of his sentence to be served on licence.

'Innocence taken away'

Detective Chief Inspector Leah Crothers praised the victim for her bravery in coming forward.

"No child should ever be subjected to this horrific abuse or have their innocence taken away from them in this way," she said.

"The young girl in this case has shown immense bravery in coming forward and helping to bring her perpetrator to justice.

"She has suffered in silence for many years and finally her voice has been heard."

The defendant was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

See More: Down

Related

Teenager arrested over attempted armed robbery at takeaway
News 5 days ago

Teenager arrested over attempted armed robbery at takeaway

By: Irish Post

Man handed life sentence for 'disturbing' Co. Down murder of housemate
News 1 week ago

Man handed life sentence for 'disturbing' Co. Down murder of housemate

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man sentenced for eight-year 'campaign of sexual abuse' against a young child
News 2 weeks ago

Man sentenced for eight-year 'campaign of sexual abuse' against a young child

By: Irish Post

Latest

Future of aging Dark Hedges trees made famous in Game of Thrones at risk
News 2 days ago

Future of aging Dark Hedges trees made famous in Game of Thrones at risk

By: Fiona Audley

Irish county named in top five places in the world to visit in 2024
Travel 2 days ago

Irish county named in top five places in the world to visit in 2024

By: Fiona Audley

E-scooter rider dies following collision with van
News 2 days ago

E-scooter rider dies following collision with van

By: Fiona Audley

SECRET GIG: Macy Gray wows fans with intimate performance in Cork
Entertainment 2 days ago

SECRET GIG: Macy Gray wows fans with intimate performance in Cork

By: Fiona Audley

Man dies following horror collision between car and tractor
News 2 days ago

Man dies following horror collision between car and tractor

By: Irish Post