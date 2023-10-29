Co. Down man, 80, jailed for rape of child

A MAN from Co. Down has this week been jailed for a number of sexual offences, including the rape and sexual assault of child under 13.

The man, who is aged 80 and from the Hillsborough area, cannot be named in order to protect the victim’s identity.

At Craigavon Crown Court on Friday, he was sentenced to six years and six months.

He will spend three years and three months in jail, with the second half of his sentence to be served on licence.

'Innocence taken away'

Detective Chief Inspector Leah Crothers praised the victim for her bravery in coming forward.

"No child should ever be subjected to this horrific abuse or have their innocence taken away from them in this way," she said.

"The young girl in this case has shown immense bravery in coming forward and helping to bring her perpetrator to justice.

"She has suffered in silence for many years and finally her voice has been heard."

The defendant was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.