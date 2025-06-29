Police launch murder inquiry following death of pregnant mother-of-two in Co. Down

POLICE have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a pregnant mother-of-two in Co. Down.

At around 2.15pm on Saturday, the PSNI were called to reports of an unconscious woman with a serious injury inside a house in the Elmfield Walk area of Donaghadee.

Members of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended and provided medical treatment at the scene.

"Sadly the woman, who has been named as 27-year-old Sarah Montgomery, a mother-of-two, and confirmed to have been pregnant at the time of her death, was pronounced deceased at the scene," said Detective Chief Inspector Tom Phillips.

"A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody assisting with enquiries.

"Enquiries are at an early stage into this deeply tragic case.

"Our thoughts are also with Sarah's family during this incredibly difficult time — as they struggle to come to terms with what has happened.

"Sarah's family are being supported by specially trained officers as the investigation continues."

'Shock and concern'

North Area Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus said the incident highlighted the 'profound impact' that violence against woman and girls can have.

"We understand this news will cause shock and concern within the community," she said.

"Local people will see our officers in and around the area — with cordons still in place today.

"Should anyone have any concerns or want to ask for help or advice, please speak to us. We want to help.

"We recognise the profound impact that violence against women and girls has on individuals, families and wider society.

"Addressing this issue remains a key priority, and we are committed to engaging directly with the local community to offer support, build trust, and help people feel safe."

Anyone who believes they may have information that could assist police with their investigation is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 865 of June 28.