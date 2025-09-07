Co. Down residents return to homes after suspicious object declared a hoax

RESIDENTS in Co. Down have returned to their homes after a suspicious object found near their homes was declared a hoax.

On Saturday morning, police responded to a report of a suspicious object in an industrial estate in the Ballydugan Road area of Downpatrick.

Cordons were put in place and a number of nearby residential properties were evacuated.

"Officers attended, along with Ammunition Technical Officers, and the object was later declared a hoax," said Inspector Padraig Heatley.

"The object has been removed and has been taken away for further forensic examinations.

"Residents who were evacuated from their homes have been allowed to return, and we are grateful for their cooperation and patience today."

Speaking after the alert, Sinn Féin MLA Cathy Mason urged anyone with information about the incident to contact police.

"We condemn this reckless and dangerous behaviour, which is unacceptable in our community," she added.