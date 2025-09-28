Renewed appeal for London-born man who disappeared in Co. Down in 2013

POLICE are renewing their appeal for information in relation to the disappearance of a man in Co. Down 12 years ago.

London-born Peter Quigley, then aged 31, was last seen after being dropped off at Moira Train Station at around 11am on September 26, 2013 by prison officers.

Quigley, who had spent time in and out of prison in relation to theft and other similar offences since 2009, had been released from Maghaberry Prison earlier that morning.

Friday marked the 12th anniversary of his disappearance, with no confirmed sightings of him since that time.

"Peter, who would now be 43 years old, was last seen wearing a dark-coloured hoody, blue sweatshirt and grey three-quarter length trousers with dark-coloured shoes and socks," said Detective Inspector Eakin of the PSNI.

"Although Peter had some money on his person at the time of his disappearance, he is not believed to have had a mobile phone or access to any vehicles.

"He is 5" 8', has short dirty-fair-coloured hair, blue eyes and a large burn scar on his right knee.

"Peter was of medium build and also speaks with a strong London accent where he was born and lived for a number of years in the Heathrow area.

"His last address was in the Newry area where he lived from 2009 prior to his disappearance in 2013. He was also known to frequent the Belfast City Centre area.

"Understandably, Peter's family are eager for any information regarding his whereabouts and welfare — he is described as a quiet man and not known to be outwardly sociable — and was known to struggle with his mental health."

Police are appealing to anyone who believes they may have seen him in the intervening years, met him whilst he was in prison or knows of his current whereabouts to contact them.

"Regardless of how small, or insignificant you think the information you have is, it could potentially help our investigation greatly," added DI Eakin.