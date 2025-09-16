Driver dies and passenger left seriously injured following two-vehicle collision
News

Driver dies and passenger left seriously injured following two-vehicle collision

A YOUNG man has died after being involved in a two-vehicle collision in Co. Down.

The man, aged in his 20s, died after the car he was driving collided with another car on the Ballydugan Road at around 2pm yesterday afternoon (September 15).

He was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger in the car was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The collision happened on the Ballydugan Road in Downpatrick

“A report was received at approximately 2pm on Monday, 15th September of a collision involving a silver VW Bora and grey Toyota Avensis on the Ballydugan Road,” Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said in a statement issued today.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services,” she added. “Sadly, the driver of the VW Bora, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Insp Adair confirmed.

“The passenger of the same vehicle, a man also aged in his 20s, was seriously injured, and remains in hospital at this time.
“Two women who were travelling in the Toyota Avensis also required hospital treatment.”

The road has now full reopened after being closed for a time to facilitate emergency services.

“An investigation to establish the circumstances of what happened is ongoing,” Insp Adair confirmed.

“The Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist, or was travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 760 15/09/25.”

