Co. Fermanagh man sentenced for non-recent child sexual abuse offences

A MAN from Co. Fermanagh has been jailed following his conviction for non-recent child sexual abuse offences.

Gerard Quaile, 59, from Creamery Close, Florencecourt, stood trial last year for seven counts of indecent assault, six of which related to one female child and the seventh to another girl.

He was convicted of four charges relating to one victim, with the offending carried out between 1980 and 1985.

At Dungannon Crown Court on Friday, Quaile was sentenced to 38 months' imprisonment.

He will also be subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order upon release and will be required to sign the Sex Offenders' Register for life.

"Quaile abused his victim over a number of years, robbing her of her innocence," said Detective Chief Inspector Lorraine McCutcheon.

"I hope this outcome will not only bring a degree of closure to the victim, but also encourage others who have experienced any form of sexual abuse to come forward and contact police. It is never too late to make a report.

"If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, please lift the phone and call us, you will be dealt with sensitively and your report will be thoroughly investigated.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland's Public Protection Branch has specially trained officers who will treat those who report a sexual offence with compassion, respect and care.

"Victims can be assured that we will support them every step of the way.

"We remain determined to bring anyone involved in any form of sexual abuse before the courts to answer for their crimes, no matter when they occurred."