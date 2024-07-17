Co. Tyrone man arrested in England after two people hospitalised in collision
A MAN from Co. Tyrone has been arrested following a collision in England that left two people requiring hospital treatment.

At about 1.30am on Sunday, July 14, a red Ford Focus Zetec crashed into three parked cars in Sand Street. Soham, Cambridgeshire.

Two rear seat passengers, both men in their 20s, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

A 24-year-old man from Dungannon and another man, also 24, from Ely in Cambridgeshire were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Both men have been released on bail while investigations continue.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dash-cam footage, is urged to contact Cambridgeshire Constabulary on 101, quoting reference number 37 of July 14.

