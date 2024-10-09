Woman jailed after stabbing her sister in 'frenzied attack'

A WOMAN who stabbed her sister in what police described as a 'frenzied attack' has been jailed.

Patricia O'Dwyer, 37, used a knife to stab and slash at the woman in Ditton Fields, Cambridge on July 21 this year.

Emergency services arrived to find the 41-year-old victim collapsed on the ground with members of the public applying pressure to her wounds.

"O'Dwyer launched a frenzied attack on her sister, stabbing and slashing her multiple times," said Detective Constable William Kerslake of Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

Following the attack, O'Dwyer was arrested at the scene and found with blood on her hands and a knife concealed in her bra.

Her sister was taken to hospital where she was treated for six stab wounds to the abdomen, neck and elbow.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Friday, O'Dwyer was sentenced to six years in prison having previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder, wounding with intent, making threats to kill and possession of a knife in a public place.

She will serve a further five years on extended licence.

O'Dwyer, of no fixed address, also pleaded guilty to further charges including two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, two counts of common assault, two counts of criminal damage, intimidating a witness, two counts of using threatening words/behaviour likely to cause distress, racially-aggravated harassment, possession of cannabis and two counts of assault by beating.

"It is pure luck that [the victim] wasn't seriously injured or even killed that day," said DC Kerslake.

"Thanks to members of the public in the area at the time, the victim was able to get the treatment she needed and O’Dwyer was swiftly arrested."