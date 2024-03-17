Man who repeatedly exposed himself to girls is jailed more than three years
Patrick Connors (Image: Cambridgeshire Constabulary)

A MAN who repeatedly exposed himself to girls has been jailed for more than three years.

Patrick Connors, 22, approached five different girls across south Cambridgeshire between June 13-17, 2023.

He drove next to them and asked for them directions before indecently exposing himself.

Connors, of Carshalton Road, Banstead, Surrey, was arrested on June 19 and made no comment in interview.

However, he later pleaded guilty to six counts of indecent exposure and one count of outraging public decency.

At Cambridge Crown Court this week, he was jailed for three-and-a-half years and placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

"Connors was clearly getting gratification from his actions which were severely distressing for the victims," said DC Ben Smith.

"I'm pleased he has now appeared in court and faced justice."

