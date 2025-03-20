Cocaine disguised as mints seized as car stopped in Dublin
News

Cocaine disguised as mints seized as car stopped in Dublin

GARDAÍ seized cocaine worth €87k after stopping and searching a car in Dublin this week.

Officers from the Dublin Metropolitan Region South Central Drugs Unit stopped and searched a vehicle in the Dublin 2 area yesterday, they confirmed today.

Some of the cocaine seized was found disguised as mints

“Over €87,000 of suspected cocaine  - some of which was packaged in the form of sweets -was seized, along with drugs paraphernalia,” they confirmed in a statement.

Officers seized €87k worth of suspected cocaine

“The drugs seized are now subject to analysis” they added.

Two men were arrested during the search and taken to a Garda Station in the Dublin region.

Investigations are ongoing.

