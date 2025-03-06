Cocaine worth €100k found in Limerick home

GARDAÍ have seized 1.5kg of suspected cocaine following a raid on a home in Co. Limerick.

The drugs, which are estimated to have a street value of €105k, were discovered as part of ongoing operations targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the county.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by members of the Armed Support Unit, carried out the search at a domestic residence in the Shelbourne Road area yesterday (March 5).

They confirmed their seizure today, adding that the drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

A man in his 30s, who was arrested at the scene, is currently being held at a Farda station in Limerick.

The investigation is ongoing.