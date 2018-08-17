Cocaine worth €85k and guns seized in raid on Dublin gang

A GARDA raid on a property in Dublin has resulted in €85k worth of cocaine and guns being found.

Two handguns and a large amount of crack cocaine were discovered at the property linked with gang activity in Ballyfermot, west Dublin.

Detectives carried out the search operation as part of a crackdown on an organised crime group in the area.

One of the weapons seized is reported to be a Grand Power K100 semi-automatic handgun, which is capable of firing up to 15 rounds in just a few seconds.

Gang tensions have been bubbling in the west Dublin suburb for several months.

A 22-year-old man was arrested as part of the search and was questioned at Clondalkin Garda Station last night.

He is not considered to be a significant player and gardai believe he was being used to hold the weapons and drugs for the crime gang, which cannot be named.

In a separate operation yesterday, an 18-year-old man was arrested and around €140,000 of drugs seized in the Ronanstown area.

Members of the local drug unit searched the teenager in Collinstown Park where he was found in possession of €50,000 of cocaine.