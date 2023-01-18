Community 'horrified' following fatal Co. Tyrone house fire as police name victim
News

Community 'horrified' following fatal Co. Tyrone house fire as police name victim

The fire will be subject to an investigation by the PNSI in liaison with the NIFRS (Image: Gannet77 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

POLICE have named a man who died in a house fire in Omagh, Co. Tyrone this morning as 52-year-old Andrew Halliday.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at a two-storey residential property in the Edinburgh Park area at around 6am.

Firefighters rescued a man from the property before performing first aid but he tragically died at the scene.

"The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with his loved ones at this time," said Mark Deeney, Assistant Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS).

Alliance Party councillor Stephen Donnelly of Fermanagh & Omagh District Council said the local community would be 'horrified' by the tragedy,

"I am shocked that a man has died in the Edinburgh Park area of Omagh following a house fire," said Cllr Donnelly.

"The whole community on Hospital Road and across Omagh will be horrified.

"I urge full cooperation with the PSNI and Fire Service as they make the area safe and start their investigation."

NIFRS despatched three units to the scene from Omagh, Dromore and Fintona, with firefighters able to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and will be subject to an investigation by the PSNI, in liaison with the NIFRS.

See More: Co Tyrone, NIFRS, Omagh, PSNI

Related

Tributes paid as three men who died in Tyrone collision are named
News 1 year ago

Tributes paid as three men who died in Tyrone collision are named

By: Gerard Donaghy

Community devastated as three men die in Co. Tyrone collision
News 1 year ago

Community devastated as three men die in Co. Tyrone collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

WATCH: Adorable Tyrone toddler cheers for Mayo despite best efforts of exasperated mammy
News 1 year ago

WATCH: Adorable Tyrone toddler cheers for Mayo despite best efforts of exasperated mammy

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Gardaí have arrested another man in connection with League of Ireland match-fixing investigations
News 1 day ago

Gardaí have arrested another man in connection with League of Ireland match-fixing investigations

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Tourism Ireland reveals €78m plan to attract overseas holiday-makers in 2023
Travel 1 day ago

Tourism Ireland reveals €78m plan to attract overseas holiday-makers in 2023

By: Fiona Audley

Man arrested after police car rammed in Derry
News 1 day ago

Man arrested after police car rammed in Derry

By: Fiona Audley

Schoolgirl in critical condition after being hit by car
News 1 day ago

Schoolgirl in critical condition after being hit by car

By: Fiona Audley

One of Dundalk's greatest ever players in Joe Martin has passed away aged 91
News 1 day ago

One of Dundalk's greatest ever players in Joe Martin has passed away aged 91

By: Conor O'Donoghue