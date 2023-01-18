Community 'horrified' following fatal Co. Tyrone house fire as police name victim

POLICE have named a man who died in a house fire in Omagh, Co. Tyrone this morning as 52-year-old Andrew Halliday.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at a two-storey residential property in the Edinburgh Park area at around 6am.

Firefighters rescued a man from the property before performing first aid but he tragically died at the scene.

"The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with his loved ones at this time," said Mark Deeney, Assistant Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS).

Alliance Party councillor Stephen Donnelly of Fermanagh & Omagh District Council said the local community would be 'horrified' by the tragedy,

"I am shocked that a man has died in the Edinburgh Park area of Omagh following a house fire," said Cllr Donnelly.

"The whole community on Hospital Road and across Omagh will be horrified.

"I urge full cooperation with the PSNI and Fire Service as they make the area safe and start their investigation."

NIFRS despatched three units to the scene from Omagh, Dromore and Fintona, with firefighters able to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and will be subject to an investigation by the PSNI, in liaison with the NIFRS.