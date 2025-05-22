Public appeal over unsolved murder of Irish teen whose body was found in a quarry

POLICE have appealed to the public for help as they review the unsolved murder of a young Irish woman whose body was found in a quarry.

Marian Beattie was found at the bottom of a quarry in Co. Tyrone after she attended a nearby dance where her brother was playing in the band.

The 18-year-old had been attending the charity dance at Hadden’s Garage in Aughnacloy on Friday, March 30, 1973.

She was last seen leaving the dance with a young man just after 1am and walking in the direction of Hadden’s Quarry.

Just after 6am the following morning her body was found at the bottom of the quarry.

“We believe Marian left the dance at Hadden’s Garage with a man, walking in the direction of the nearby car park at the top of Hadden’s Quarry about 400 yards away from the garage,” Detective Inspector Thompson, from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch, who are reviewing the murder case, said today.

“We do not know what happened next but Marian’s body was found at the bottom of the quarry approximately 80-100ft below the car park,” he added.

Police hope information from the public may shed some light on the circumstances surrounding Ms Beattie’s death.

“I appreciate this murder took place over 50 years ago but we would like to talk to anyone who was at the dance at Hadden’s Garage on the night of Friday, 30th March 1973,” Det Insp Thompson said.

“Marian went there with a girlfriend to listen to her brother’s band.

“Did you see who she was dancing with or speaking with?

“Did you see her leave the dance with a man? Do you know who he was? Did you see her in the car park at the quarry any time after 1.15am on the Saturday morning?

“Additionally, do you remember anyone who was at the dance returning home distressed or with dirt on their clothes? Has anyone ever talked about the events of that night?”

He added: “Marian’s family deserve to know what happened to her that night.

“I am appealing to anyone who may be able to help us progress the investigation and bring some closure to the Beattie family to come forward and speak to Detectives in Legacy Investigation Branch.”

Detectives can be contacted by calling 101.