Concern for woman missing from London home for almost two weeks

POLICE in London are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a woman who has been missing from her home for almost two weeks.

Deborah O'Connell, 38, was last seen at her home in the New Cross area of south-east London on Monday, July 15 by a family member who was visiting from Ireland.

Ms O'Connell left the property saying that she had to go somewhere.

She was reported missing to police on the evening of July 17.

The Met's investigation is ongoing, with numerous tactics being explored and a full trawl of available CCTV being undertaken.

Ms O'Connell has links to the London areas of Brent, Camden, Ealing, Hayes and Lewisham as well as to Ireland.

Anyone who may have seen her is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 7804/17JUL24, or in the case of an immediate sighting, dial 999.