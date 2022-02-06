Controversial Glasnevin memorial wall to be 'discontinued' after latest vandalism

A CONTROVERSIAL memorial wall in Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin will not be repaired for a third time after being repeatedly targeted by vandals.

The Necrology Wall was unveiled in 2016 on the centenary of the Easter Rising but is now set to be discontinued, says the Dublin Cemeteries Trust.

The ongoing project was set to see the names of all those who lost their lives in conflict in Ireland between 1916 and 1923 inscribed on the wall.

However, the installation proved controversial as it also contained the names of British soldiers and RIC members who died in 1916 and the War of Independence.

Having been attacked in April 2017 and February 2020, the trust said it was 'no longer feasible' to repair the monument a third time, fearing it will only be attacked again.

Decision welcomed and criticised

The decision has been both welcomed and criticised, with a protest held at the cemetery on Friday opposing the move.

Taking to Twitter, Fine Gael TD Charlie Flanagan described the decision as "a sad day on the journey towards mutual respect and reconciliation".

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: "Those who repeatedly vandalised the wall were driven by feelings of hatred, narrow nationalism and anger."

The vandalism at #glasnevin is not a setback on reconciliation, it has nothing to reconciliation and the future of this Island despite the Tánaiste message of the day. I had a bit more than a tweet to say below! pic.twitter.com/Og8hm5rZzT — Violet-anne Wynne TD (@WynneTd) February 5, 2022

However, Sinn Féin TD Violet-Anne Wynne welcomed the decision, saying the wall 'commemorated a war that wasn't ours'.

In a statement shared on Twitter, she wrote: "There was outrage when this wall was mentioned in the first place, why?

"Simple really, on the wall it commemorates a war that wasn't ours, it commemorates a group of people that caused so much pain in this country, killing people and raiding homes of innocent people."

'Great regret'

In a statement, the Dublin Cemeteries Trust said the damaged wall will be replaced with plain black panels.

"The Dublin Cemeteries Trust, following several acts of vandalism to the Necrology Wall within the grounds of Glasnevin Cemetery which caused significant damage, has taken the decision, with great regret, to discontinue the Necrology Wall element of its 1916-1923 remembrance activity," read the statement.

"The unfortunate decision to not proceed with further inscriptions and to discontinue the existing structure is due to the severe nature of the damage caused during the most recent attack.

"The damaged Necrology Wall will be replaced by plain black granite panels on a date yet to be finalised."

It added: "It is the firm view of Dublin Cemeteries Trust that if the wall were to be repaired for a third time it would be vandalised again.

"Dublin Cemeteries Trust is not in a position to cover the costs of continually repairing the wall or in the position to provide the security that would be necessary to ensure its protection, nor to guarantee the safety of staff and visitors in the case of further attacks.

"For these reasons, to repair and continue with the Necrology Wall project is no longer feasible."