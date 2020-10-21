Controversy as Dublin gym pledges to remain open throughout lockdown

A DUBLIN gym is at the centre of controversy for refusing to close for the duration of Level 5 restrictions.

From midnight tonight, Ireland will return to lockdown for a period of six weeks in an attempt to slow the spike in coronavirus cases being experienced in almost every county.

The new measures include the order for all non-essential retail and services to close-- however the Westside Gym in Dublin argue that they are an essential service, because going to the gym can help with members' mental health.

A spokesperson for the gym took to Instagram yesterday where they wrote that they were "saddened that our government has not listened to the voice of the Irish people. There was not one mention of the importance of exercise in maintaining positive mental health."

They went on to say "Our plan is simple. We plan to stay open," adding "We must follow our heart on this one."

The spokesperson reiterated that they were doing this "for our members and their mental health", and said they had just upgraded the gym and could not afford to close for six weeks again-- "therefore the show must go on."

They urged anyone who wished to exercise within the gym to attend, but "if you feel personally vulnerable at these times please stay at home."

"Our 'government' have shown a total disregard for your mental health," they said. "The rising number of Covid-19 cases are NOT coming from gyms and we think it is very unfair that this has been overlooked."

Under the new restrictions, exercise is encouraged and permitted outdoors within 5km from your home, but no group training is allowed.

The gym's announcement garnered controversy, but some members congratulated the gym on their stance, with one man saying "I for one am extremely grateful that you’re staying open and will be more than happy to continue paying membership if Westside is forced to closed".

"You have our full support as members no matter what happens," another wrote.

Others pointed out that the decision flew in the face of public health advice and could potentially put others at risk or cause a rise in cases, with one person commenting that what Westside was doing was "crazy".

"Whether it’s having a massive rave or keeping a gym open, breaking rules = breaking rules. SLAP IN THE FACE to everybody else in Ireland trying their best," they wrote. "Hope you get a MASSIVE fine"

"So basically you don't want to lose any money like everyone else so f*ck the recommendations," another woman commented.