Coronavirus Ireland: What rules do I have to follow under Level 3?

IT was announced on Monday that Ireland would officially implementing Level Three Covid-19 restrictions, with the rules applying across each and every county.
The restrictions will be active from midnight on Tuesday.
All counties in Ireland have previously been on Level Two of the Government's five-level plan, apart from Dublin and Donegal, so for the majority of the country, there'll be plenty of new rules to follow.
So here's everything you need to know about Level Three:
The Government says the priority is to keep schools and childcare facilities open and minimise disruption in the work force, but changes are afoot for pubs and restaurants.
Advertisement
People will also be asked to stay in their region and to keep the number of people they meet to a minimum.
Social and family gatherings
A maximum of 6 people from 1 other household can visit your home.
No social or family gatherings should take place in other settings such as outside your home or in your garden.
Pubs and restaurants
Advertisement
Restaurants and cafes (including bars or pubs serving food or wet pubs) may remain open for take-away and delivery and outdoor dining or service to an absolute maximum of 15 people.
Wet pubs in Dublin are to remain closed.
Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed.
Shops/services
Face masks must be worn in shops and while taking public transport.
Services such as hairdressers, opticians and beauticians may remain open with strict adherence to sectoral guidance on protective measures.
Work
Advertisement
You should work from home unless it's absolutely necessary for you to attend work in person.
Schools
Schools and creches are open with protective measures.
Further, higher and adult education to escalate all appropriate protective measures and limit congregation as far as possible
Domestic travel
Stay in your county apart from work, education and other essential purposes.
Indoor/outdoor gatherings
Advertisement
No indoor gatherings should take place, including business meetings, training events, conferences, events in theatres and cinemas or other arts events (excluding sport). All should be one remotely/virtually where possible.
Outdoor gatherings of up to 15 people are allowed, provided they are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager.
Sports
Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools may remain open for individual use only, and with protective measures in place.
No matches or other sporting events should take place, with the exception of professional, elite, inter-county, and senior club championship, which should all take place behind closed doors.
For sports training, outdoor non contact training is allowed, but only in pods of up to 15 (exemption for professional/elite/inter-county sports/senior club championship). For indoors, only individual exercise is permitted. No exercise or dance classes.
Religious services/funerals
Public religious services will move online. Places of worship will remain open for private prayer.
For funerals, up to 25 mourners can attend.
Hotels
Hotels, guesthouses and B&B's may remain open, but with services limited to residents.