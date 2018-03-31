‘I couldn’t have had a better scrapper on my side’ – Finbar Furey pays tribute to wife on Late Late Show

FINBAR FUREY paid tribute to his wife of 50 years on Friday’s The Late Late Show as he revealed the hardships they endured together.

The multi-instrumentalist said he initially believed marriage wasn’t for him as it would be incompatible with his life as a touring musician.

However he told host Ryan Tubridy he changed his mind after his future wife, Sheila, hitchhiked from Edinburgh to Birmingham to watch him play.

“So that’s when I said ‘ah come on, I can't let you go back on your own', so I brought her back and faced the music, talked to her father and mother," said Furey.

He added that not only did his wife embraced his profession, she managed to keep him grounded during the good times and the bad.

Advertisement

“She’s great, Sheila keeps it together.

"I’ve often come home, I'd be angry at management or something that’s happened, there’d be a rip-off here or some place, and I’d lose it – being from Ballyfermot that was easy to do.

“But she would put my hands down and say 'we’ll get through this'.

"We’ve gone through very tough times – I remember having to sell a banjo so we could actually stay alive, literally.

"We struggled in and stayed there and she was there with me all the way, fighting for me all the time.

"I couldn’t have had a better scrapper on my side.”

Advertisement

His interview, and performance of I Remember You Singing This Song, Ma, won over the Late Late viewers.

My absolute all time favourite musician ( and Christy Moore) he’s such a gentleman and speaks so lovingly of his wife, Shiela, @KennedyLucy I loved your episode living with him and when he sang sweet 16 ✨ my fav song! @thelatelateshow @FinbarFurey #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/2xwRQDWn72 — Cabochon & Co Diamonds™️ (@CabochonCo) 30 March 2018

Finbar Furey needs his own night on the late late, a full show! Please sort it out, it would be fantastic. The man is a legend, a gifted story teller through chat and song. Everytime he's on its never for long enough. I'd listen to him all night! — Mandy J Berry (@MandyJ_81) 30 March 2018

Advertisement

@FinbarFurey gives another spine tingling performance of his latest album on tonight’s #latelate

There’s magic in his music, gravel in his voice and pure poetry in his lyrics. I guess that’s what makes you an icon! — 'Its Who I Am' (@greathoteliers) 30 March 2018

Listening to Finbarr is like an old familiar hug that brings you to a place of complete memory and peace. x wonderful, such a gem. — 🕊💗 Sarah Murray 🕊💗 (@shmurrz) 30 March 2018

what an absolute legend, his voice would melt even the hardest heart. Such a wonderful man #latelate #TheLateLateShow #FinbarFurey — Charlotte O'Sullivan (@eirerebel1965) 30 March 2018

Listening to @FinbarFurey on #latelate reminds me of my childhood, sneaking out of bed to listen to my dad singing Irish ballads with his pals. Enjoyed that. #nostalgia — Carmel Harrington (@HappyMrsH) 30 March 2018

Advertisement

Jesus show on fire tonight #latelateshow Christ how do ye describe Finbar Furey ? Man is just gold — karen mulhern (@swimmerdonegal) 30 March 2018

An absolute legend and a gentleman @FinbarFurey #latelate — Paul T (@RommelBurke) 30 March 2018

@FinbarFurey is an absolute legend, his voice would melt the heart of anyone. Fair play #latelate #TheLateLateShow #FinbarFurey — Charlotte O'Sullivan (@eirerebel1965) 30 March 2018

Advertisement