‘I couldn’t have had a better scrapper on my side’ – Finbar Furey pays tribute to wife on Late Late Show
News

FINBAR FUREY paid tribute to his wife of 50 years on Friday’s The Late Late Show as he revealed the hardships they endured together.

The multi-instrumentalist said he initially believed marriage wasn’t for him as it would be incompatible with his life as a touring musician.

However he told host Ryan Tubridy he changed his mind after his future wife, Sheila, hitchhiked from Edinburgh to Birmingham to watch him play.

“So that’s when I said ‘ah come on, I can't let you go back on your own', so I brought her back and faced the music, talked to her father and mother," said Furey.

He added that not only did his wife embraced his profession, she managed to keep him grounded during the good times and the bad.

“She’s great, Sheila keeps it together.

"I’ve often come home, I'd be angry at management or something that’s happened, there’d be a rip-off here or some place, and I’d lose it – being from Ballyfermot that was easy to do.

“But she would put my hands down and say 'we’ll get through this'.

"We’ve gone through very tough times – I remember having to sell a banjo so we could actually stay alive, literally.

"We struggled in and stayed there and she was there with me all the way, fighting for me all the time.

"I couldn’t have had a better scrapper on my side.”

His interview, and performance of I Remember You Singing This Song, Ma, won over the Late Late viewers.

